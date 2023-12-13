A groundbreaking study has revealed that light physical activity (LPA) could be highly effective in reversing obesity in children and young adults, a condition predominantly caused by increased sedentary behavior. This international collaborative research, led by the University of Eastern Finland in partnership with universities from the UK and the US, was recently published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.

The study, involving researchers from the University of Bristol, the University of Exeter, the University of Colorado, and the University of Eastern Finland, focused on the long-term impacts of movement behavior on body fat, particularly in the pediatric population. Utilizing data from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children by the University of Bristol, the research tracked 6,059 children (53% females) from the age of 11 to 24 years. This comprehensive study is considered the largest and longest of its kind in the world.

Findings from the study indicate a concerning trend where sedentary time in participants increased from an average of 6 hours per day in childhood to 9 hours in young adulthood. In contrast, light physical activity decreased from 6 hours to 3 hours per day, while moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) remained relatively stable.

The research revealed that each minute of sedentary time was associated with a 1.3-gram increase in total body fat mass. Interestingly, every minute spent in LPA correlated with a 3.6-gram decrease in total body fat mass, indicating that LPA might reduce overall fat mass by 950 grams to 1.5 kg during the growth period from childhood to young adulthood. In comparison, MVPA only showed a reduction of 70 to 170 grams in total body fat mass.

Dr. Andrew Agbaje, a leading researcher in the study, emphasized the significance of these findings for future health guidelines and policy statements. He noted that prior to this study, the long-term effects of sedentary behavior on fat mass obesity and the extent to which physical activity could mitigate this had not been quantified.

“Our study confirmed that engaging in MVPA had minimal or no effect in reducing childhood BMI-obesity, a conclusion supported by a recent meta-analysis of 140 school-based randomized controlled trials worldwide,” said Dr. Agbaje.

The research also found that LPA not only combats fat mass obesity more effectively than MVPA but also promotes heart health, lowers inflammation, and reduces cholesterol levels among children and young adults. These activities include long walks, house chores, slow dancing, swimming, and bicycling.

Dr. Agbaje advocates a shift in public health approach, suggesting that the focus should move from the current recommendation of 60 minutes/day of MVPA to encouraging at least 3 hours/day of LPA, especially for young people. This paradigm shift could revolutionize preventive strategies against obesity, inflammation, and heart damage from childhood.

The study was supported by multiple foundations and research grants, highlighting the collaborative and interdisciplinary nature of this significant research endeavor. Dr. Agbaje’s team, urFIT-child, received funding from various organizations, including the Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation, the Finnish Cultural Foundation Central Fund, and many others, underlining the importance of such research in tackling global health challenges like childhood obesity.

HT