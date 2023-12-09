Iro Research conducted an extensive segmentation study by interviewing 800 Finnish youths belonging to Generation Z, aged 15 to 26. The study reveals that the value system of young people largely reflects traditional Finnish values.

A comprehensive segmentation study conducted by research firm Iro Research provides valuable insights into the values, attitudes, and thoughts of 15 to 26-year-old individuals in Finland.

The most positive finding compared to other generations is that Generation Z considers themselves happier. They also know how to enjoy even the smallest moments. They approach the future with optimism and believe that combating climate change is everyone's duty. Well-networked, Generation Z aims for success and is willing to work hard to achieve it.

Happier, more responsible, and ambitious – this is how some representatives of Generation Z could be described. However, Iro Research's Research Director Sylva Vahtera emphasizes that not all members of Generation Z fit this description.

"The segmentation study showed that Generation Z is diverse, just like previous generations. What we think we know about today's youth based on intuition may be far from reality," says Vahtera.

Based on the interviews, Iro Research identified six different segments within Generation Z: Responsible (21%), Trust in Politicians (21%), Shoppers (15%), Indifferent (15%), Career-Oriented (14%), and Networkers (12%). Iro Research processed the research data using statistical multivariate methods and, at the end of the analysis, created clear descriptions for the identified segments.

According to Vesa Väisänen, CEO of Iro Research, identifying target groups through segmentation is an excellent opportunity for marketers to create more targeted marketing as well as product and service development.

"In modern marketing, it's essential to identify and understand your customers. Segmentation studies help companies comprehend the needs, purchasing behavior, and preferences of different customers. This understanding assists in targeting marketing efforts and designing better products and services for target groups," says Väisänen.

Iro Research is one of Finland's leading research firms, offering segmentation and target group research, as well as research services for customer experience and brand development, product and service development, and media and communication needs.

HT