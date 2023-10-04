Historically, women have been underrepresented in drug trials, leading to a lack of understanding about how medications affect their bodies, particularly the liver.

Scientists at the University of Virginia (UVA) have developed a groundbreaking computational tool that unravels the complexities of how medications impact men and women differently. The research aims to bridge the gender gap in drug testing and create safer, more effective drugs tailored to individual needs.

UVA researchers have pioneered sophisticated computer simulations of male and female livers, delving into the intricate biochemical pathways to identify sex-specific distinctions in drug response.

The model, developed by UVA researcher Jason Papin, PhD, in collaboration with Connor Moore, a PhD student, and Christopher Holstege, MD, an emergency medicine physician and director of UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, sheds light on the biological processes occurring in both men's and women's livers. The liver, responsible for detoxification, plays a crucial role in drug metabolism.

“There are incredibly complex networks of genes and proteins that control how cells respond to drugs. We knew that a computer model would be required to answer these important clinical questions, and we’re hopeful these models will continue to provide insights that can improve healthcare,” stated Papin.

Their research began by analyzing the Food and Drug Administration’s Adverse Event Reporting System, revealing that women consistently reported liver-related adverse events more frequently than men. To explore the reasons behind this disparity, the team developed intricate computer models integrating vast amounts of data on gene activity and metabolic processes within cells.

“We were surprised how many differences we found, especially in very diverse biochemical pathways. We hope our results emphasize how important it is for future scientists to consider how both men and women are affected by their research,” remarked Moore, a biomedical engineering student in Papin's lab.

The study has already identified crucial cellular processes explaining gender differences in liver damage and emphasizes the importance of investigating "hepatotoxicity." The researchers believe their model will play a pivotal role in developing safer drugs tailored to individual responses.

“We’re hopeful these approaches will help address many other questions where men and women have differences in drug responses or disease processes. Our ability to build predictive computer models of complex systems in biology, like those in this study, is truly opening new avenues for tackling some of the most challenging biomedical problems,” Papin concluded.

This innovative research not only highlights the disparities in medication response but also marks a significant step toward a future where medical treatments are customized to the unique needs of every individual, ensuring both safety and efficacy in drug therapies.

