A recent study by Alexander Denissoff from the University of Turku has found that early cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of hospitalization due to intentional self-harm, depression, and anxiety disorders later in life. Additionally, cannabis use has a negative impact on mental health outcomes, especially for young people who experience mild psychosis-like symptoms. The findings are based on Denissoff's dissertation, which was recently reviewed by the University.

Denissoff's study analyzed data from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1986. In 2001-2002, cohort members aged 15-16 answered questions about their cannabis and other substance use. The study followed the participants until the age of 33, comparing their responses to diagnostic data collected from national registers.

This is the first population-based study to investigate the link between early cannabis use and hospitalization due to intentional self-harm or bipolar disorder. The study also explored the impact of early cannabis use on the mental health outcomes of young people who experience mild psychosis-like symptoms. Previous research has not used population-based cohort data to examine this connection.

While Denissoff found a link between cannabis use and non-psychotic mental health disorders, he noted that the relationship between cannabis use and bipolar disorder disappeared when accounting for other substance use.

The study's strength lies in its use of diagnostic register data as outcome variables, as well as its careful consideration of confounding factors, particularly other substance use.

Environmental risk factors, such as cannabis use, are particularly harmful to the developing central nervous system of young people. Furthermore, most mental health disorders emerge by the age of 30, making the period under examination in this study essential for investigating the impact of cannabis use on mental health outcomes.

Although the evidence for a link between cannabis use and non-psychotic mental health disorders is still weak, the results suggest that early cannabis use is an unfavorable predictor of mental health outcomes. While the study's findings support the idea that cannabis use contributes to negative mental health outcomes, further research is necessary to understand the complex relationships between cannabis use and various mental health disorders.

