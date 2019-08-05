THE NORMALLY FLAT AND MONOTONOUS SANDS of Aurinkolahden Beach in Eastern Helsinki was transformed on Monday by the appearance of thousands of sandcastles, as part of an environmentally-charged public art project.

The piece, entitled Kakutus, was hastily created by the Finnish artistic collective known as Forest Camp over an intense 3-hour period, with the assistance of 20 volunteers. The thousands of small sandcastles which line the shoreline are completely open to the public, with the piece being designed to naturally degrade with the help of the elements and beachgoing locals.

Similar projects have previously been unleashed on Hietaniemi beach. You can scroll down to see more images from today's work, which will likely disappear within hours.

Adam Oliver Smith -HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva