TWO PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED AND SEVERAL INJURED in a collision between a sailboat and a motorboat in the Turku Archipelago on Saturday evening. The incident occurred near the popular resort town of Airisto, where police have opened an investigation into the matter and are believed to be treating it as a criminal incident.

Both of the deceased have been described by authorities as middle-aged Finnish men, while a total of eight people were involved in the accident. The Finnish coastguard was quick on the scene, with speedboats, ambulances, and a military-grade Super Puma helicopter being dispatched to attend to those involved. The first of the deceased died on the scene, while the authorities later announced on Twitter that a second person had succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

More photos from the scene can be found below.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva