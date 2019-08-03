THOUSANDS OF THIRSTY REVELLERS HAVE descended on the River Vantaa for the 22nd annual Beer Floating Festival, or Kaljakellunta, today. The free and open event has been community organized and non-profit since its inception and has grown in popularity every year.

The festival was originally started with the intention of both celebrating and drawing attention to Finland's unique 'Every Man's Law', which dictates that everyone in the country has the right to roam freely through rural land, regardless of who may own it.