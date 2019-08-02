04
Sun, Aug
FAD new

Six-time Rally Driver World Champion Sébastien Ogier putting the petal to the metal at the Neste Rally (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
Tools
Typography

THE FASTEST EVENT IN THE WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP, the Neste Rally, has officially kicked off in Finnish Lakeland, drawing some of the most skilled and celebrated racers on the planet to this normally quiet patch of countryside. 

Previous world racing champions such as Sebastien Ogier, Teemu Suminen, and Kris Meeke will be battling it out across the muddy forest landscapes of Central Finland over the course of the next couple of days. The event, often described as the 'Grand Prix' of rallying, is a critical step for those wishing to become the next WRC world champion, a title which often commands salaries of millions of euros in sponsorships and appearances.

This year's rally is expected to draw some of the biggest crowds in the event's history. Scroll down to see more photos from the opening hours of the event.

 

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva

 

Liangtse 2019
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners