The Social Democratic Party, the public broadcaster reported yesterday, saw its popularity decrease by 1.3 percentage points to 16.1 per cent between June and July, falling behind both the Finns Party and National Coalition.

A NEW OPINION POLL by YLE shows that popular support for the two largest ruling parties has dipped following the publication of the government programme.

Support for the Centre Party fell to a record-low of 11.7 per cent following a drop of 0.7 percentage points between June and July.

The poll was conducted between 5 June and 2 July by Taloustutkimus.

The three remaining ruling parties all registered an increase in popular support, according to the public broadcasting company. The Green League climbed 0.4 percentage points to 14.3 per cent, the Left Alliance one percentage point to 8.8 per cent and the Swedish People’s Party 0.1 percentage points to 4.6 per cent.

The five-party ruling coalition is therefore supported by over 55 per cent of Finns.

The Finns Party, however, remains clearly the most popular party in the country, with almost a fifth (19.7%) of the 2,446 people surveyed voicing their support for the populist right-wing opposition party. The National Coalition Party effectively stood pat at 16.8 per cent but emerged as the second most popular party due to the tumble taken by the Social Democrats.

Tuomo Turja, the managing director of Taloustutkimus, said to YLE the Finns Party is clearly the most popular party among working-class voters but is appealing increasingly also to business owners.

“The Finns Party is threatening the National Coalition as the biggest party among entrepreneurs,” he viewed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi