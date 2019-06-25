“Not a single party has proposed that private cars should be prohibited,” she underscored in an interview with Kauppalehti on Sunday.

SANNA MARIN (SDP), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has assured that the government has no intention to prohibit the use of private cars given the long distances many have to travel regularly in Finland.

Marin reminded that mobility solutions will nevertheless be crucial for meeting the climate goals and commitments of Finland. “We have to reduce the need to move. Housing, services and jobs must be coupled with public transport as cities go about community development planning,” she said.

She also pointed out that technological solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars are being developed irrespective of political decisions.

“We have to anticipate political decisions and manage this change in a way that guarantees that car owners can afford to convert their cars to run on biogas with the help of conversion subsidies, for example,” Marin told Kauppalehti.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi