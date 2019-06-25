Rinne on Monday said he also owns a detached home worth roughly 300,000 euros in Mäntsälä, a motorboat worth 100,000 euros with his wife, and 25 per cent of a 20,000-euro time-share in Ylläs, Finnish Lapland.

PRIME MINISTER Antti Rinne (SDP), Minister of Transport and Communications Sanna Marin (SDP), and Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) have supplemented their reports on financial commitments and holdings to the Finnish Parliament.

His original report detailed only a 200,000-euro housing loan and stated he has no “substantial assets”.

Both Marin and Kiuru supplemented their statements with a housing loan, the former saying she has an outstanding housing loan of 99,000 euros and the latter that she has two outstanding housing loans, worth 102,000 and 153,000 euros respectively. The Finnish government thereby does not have a single member without debt.

The supplemented statements will be discussed by the government on Thursday and presented the Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi