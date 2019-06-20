The report indicates that most cabinet members have housing loans and hold much of their wealth in tangible assets. The only two cabinet members with no outstanding loans were Krista Kiuru (SDP), the Minister of Social Services and Family Affairs, and Sanna Marin (SDP), the Minister of Transport and Communications.

MEMBERS of the Finnish government have filed a report about their loans and financial holdings to the Finnish Parliament.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP), meanwhile, reported that he has an outstanding housing loan and other financial commitments worth approximately 200,000 euros but no substantial assets.

The report was published on the government's website on Wednesday.

The ministers with the largest financial commitments are Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens), Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen (SDP) and Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen (Centre).

Haavisto is responsible for a property loan of 530,000 euros, Tuppurainen a housing loan of 385,000 euros and Kaikkonen a housing loan of 300,000 euros, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Timo Harakka (SDP), the Minister of Employment, is the cabinet member with the most valuable stock portfolio, with holdings worth almost 275,000 euros in 38 listed companies. He also holds 75,000 euros worth of shares through his fully owned, now-defunct book publishing company, Kansakunta, bringing the value of his portfolio to an estimated 350,000 euros, writes YLE.

Noteworthy shareholdings were also reported by Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP), Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (Centre), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens) and Minister for Nordic Co-operation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist (SFP).

Leppä also owns 51 hectares of farmland and 213 hectares of forest, reveals Helsingin Sanomat.

Members of the Finnish government are obliged to file a report on their business activities, shareholdings and other noteworthy assets to the Parliament. They are also required to provide an account of any duties and commitments not related to their official responsibilities that may prove significant in evaluating their actions as cabinet members.

The Finnish legislation also prohibits ministers from performing other public duties or any other duties that could inhibit their capability to carry out their ministerial responsibilities or undermine trust in their actions as cabinet members.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi