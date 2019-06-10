Vanhanen on Friday received a vote of approval from 141 Members of the Parliament. Tuula Haatainen (SDP) was appointed as the First Deputy Speaker and Juho Eerola (PS) as the Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament later on Friday.

EX-PRIME MINISTER Matti Vanhanen (Centre) has been appointed as the new Speaker of the Finnish Parliament.

Haatainen received a vote of approval from 162 and Eerola from 148 Members of the Parliament.

The Speaker of the Finnish Parliament is traditionally selected by the second largest ruling party in the Finnish Parliament. The Finns Party voiced its displeasure with the fact that it, having been the second most popular party in the recent parliamentary elections, was not allowed to select the speaker.

Vanhanen expressed his gratitude to his fellow lawmakers and pledged to develop parliamentary work in an inclusive manner.

“I want us all to think about our work and ways of working together,” he stated, before calling attention to the importance of parliamentary committees. “I especially want that representatives think about developing committee work.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi