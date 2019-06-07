“Because we’re talking about such long-distance lines, this government surely won’t be able to start implementing them, but we’re talking primarily about planning,” she told Uusi Suomi on Thursday.

MINISTER OF TRANSPORT Sanna Marin (SDP) has reminded that the newly appointed government will only have time to complete the planning stages of the three massive rail infrastructure projects to be launched in Finland.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne’s (SDP) government has committed to advancing three large and much-discussed rail infrastructure projects: a high-speed rail link between Helsinki and Tampere, a high-speed rail link between Helsinki and Turku, and an eastbound rail connection from Helsinki.

Marin on Thursday reminded that the upcoming 12-year transport plan will provide an opportunity to parliamentary groups to examine the criteria for a variety of transport infrastructure projects, including both rail and road maintenance projects. “The criteria will be used as a basis for assessing the projects,” she explained.

She also reminded that the government is committed to investing 600 million euros in basic transport infrastructure management on top of the baseline of one billion euros and the additional 300 million euros allocated for the purpose for 2022–2023 by the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre).

The government is set to make decisions about transport infrastructure in drafting its first supplementary budget proposal in the coming weeks.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi