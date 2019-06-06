A total of 111 Members of Parliament voted in favour and 74 against the notification presented at 10pm this morning by President Sauli Niinistö, officially removing the suffix ‘elect’ from the title of Rinne.

ANTTI RINNE , the chairperson of the Social Democrats, has been formally elected as the Prime Minister of Finland by the Finnish Parliament.

“Dear Members of Parliament, I am thoroughly thankful for your support,” commented Rinne.

The vote was delayed slightly due to a glitch in the electronic voting system of the Finnish Parliament.

President Niinistö will appoint the rest of the 19 ministers in the new government later today. The ceremonies will also formally put an end on the term in office of the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre), which served a total of 1,470 days in office to become the longest-serving government in Finnish history.

Prime Minister Rinne’s government will convene for its constituent session at 2.15pm on Thursday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi