The Finns Party, he explained yesterday, is currently in need of continuity, because its first deputy chairperson won election to the European Parliament and both its party secretary and political strategist won election to the Finnish Parliament.

JUSSI HALLA-AHO , the chairperson of the Finns Party, has announced his willingness to lead the populist right-wing party for at least another two years.

“Almost our entire leadership group will change,” he highlighted on a video posted on social media. “This is why I’m announcing my availability for a second term as the party’s chairperson.”

Halla-aho revealed he considered the issue carefully and concluded that the lull in the election cycle, along with his transition from the European Parliament to Finnish Parliament, will create an environment where he will be able to dedicate himself to handling the duties “with the piety needed and live a more normal life than previously”.

The Finns Party won 17.5 per cent of the vote in the parliamentary elections held in Finland in April, falling only 0.2 percentage points short of upsetting the pre-election favourite, the Social Democrats.

The party will hold its party conference in Tampere on 29–30 June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi