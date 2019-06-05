The Green League on Tuesday revealed that the portfolio of the minister for foreign affairs will be handed to its caretaker chairperson, Pekka Haavisto, that of the minister of the interior to its next chairperson, Maria Ohisalo, and that of the minister of climate and the environment to the chairperson of its parliamentary group, Krista Mikkonen.

THE GREEN LEAGUE and Social Democratic Party have announced their nominations for their ministerial posts in the government of Antti Rinne (SDP).

Mikkonen, a second-term Member of Finnish Parliament from Joensuu, was challenged for the post by Oras Tynkkynen, a councillor for the City of Tampere and ex-Member of Parliament. She won the nomination by a vote of 29–28 in a joint meeting of the Green League’s party council and parliamentary group on Tuesday.

The Social Democrats, in turn, was forced to re-consider its nominations at the last moment, after the chairperson of its parliamentary group, Antti Lindtman, announced unexpectedly he is not interested in a ministerial portfolio.

Lindtman was widely touted as a candidate to take on the portfolio of the minister of employment, which was ultimately handed to Timo Harakka.

Rinne, as expected, will become the prime minister, Sanna Marin the minister of transport, Ville Skinnari the minister for foreign trade and development, Krista Kiuru the minister of family affairs and social services, Tytti Tuppurainen the minister of European affairs, and Sirpa Paatero the minister of local government and ownership steering.

The Social Democratic Party also announced its candidate to the European Commission is Jutta Urpilainen, an ex-Minister of Finance. Urpilainen thus became the first female commissioner nominated by Finland.

The Swedish People’s Party, meanwhile, announced a day earlier that its nomination for minister of justice is Anna-Maja Henriksson and minister of equality and Nordic co-operation Thomas Blomqvist.

The Centre and Left Alliance have yet to unveil their ministerial nominations.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the Centre is set to propose that the portfolio of the minister of finance be handed to Antti Kaikkonen, the chairperson of the Centre Parliamentary Group.

“I have nothing to comment, and I don’t want to start speculating on the issue. The air is full of these kinds of guesses,” he messaged to Uusi Suomi on Tuesday. “The Centre will make a decision on its participation in the government and possible ministerial nominations on Wednesday.”

With Juha Sipilä, the outgoing chairperson of the Centre, stating that he will not accept a ministerial portfolio, the nomination has reportedly caused some grief within the party, as it could be interpreted as a vote of support for the nominee in the race to succeed Sipilä.

The Left Alliance is similarly expected to announce whether or not its membership is prepared to commit to the government programme today.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi