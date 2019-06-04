The distribution of portfolios is favourable especially for the Centre and Green League. The Centre will take on the heavy portfolios of the minister of finance, minister of economic affairs and minister of defence, as well as the portfolios of the minister of agriculture and forestry, and the minister of education and science.

THE GOVERNMENT-ELECT of Antti Rinne (SDP) has unveiled the distribution of ministerial portfolios between the five, all-but-sure coalition partners.

The Greens, in turn, will wield the portfolios of the minister for foreign affairs, minister of the interior, and minister of climate and the environment.

The Social Democrats, Centre, Greens, Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party agreed in the newly completed coalition formation talks to make a couple of adjustments to the portfolios: Climate will be added formally to the remit of the minister of the environment and science to that of the minister of education. A new portfolio combining equality and Nordic co-operation will be created, reportedly, to guarantee two portfolios for the Swedish People’s Party.

The five-party ruling coalition will consist of a total of 19 cabinet positions.

The Social Democrats will occupy the offices of the prime minister, minister of European affairs, minister of employment, minister of transport, minister of local government and ownership steering, minister for foreign trade and development, and minister of family affairs and social services.

The party will announce the names of its seven ministers today on Tuesday.

The key portfolios of the minister of education and minister of social affairs and health will be taken by the Left Alliance, whereas those of the minister of justice and minister of equality and Nordic co-operation will be taken by the Swedish People’s Party.

The Swedish People’s Party on Monday became the first party to announce the names of its ministers: Anna-Maja Henriksson and Thomas Blomqvist.

Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, expressed her interest in taking on the portfolio of the minister of education and science. The Left Alliance has asked its membership to vote on whether or not the government programme should be approved by midnight today.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi