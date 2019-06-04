“We’re not only pursuing economic growth, but growth that’s socially and ecologically sustainable,” he recapitulated the goal of the programme in a press conference in Library Oodi.

SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY was a phrase that was thrown around a lot as the newly completed government programme was presented to the public in Helsinki on Tuesday by Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democrats.

Rinne confirmed that the government will seek to raise the employment rate to 75 per cent by the end of its term in office in 2023. The target, he added, will require that the ranks of the employed grow by roughly 60,000 with the help of measures such as promoting local bargaining.

“It’s a challenging target,” he conceded. “But beyond [2023], we must have an even higher employment rate to secure funding for the welfare state.”

He also admitted that establishing subject-specific task forces for what ended up being an almost four-week coalition process was not always the easiest route forward in the negotiations. “It was a bit challenging at times,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi