“The chairpersons will return to the table on Friday. We’ll go through the open issues and review these wordings so that we’re all in agreement also on the wordings. And after that the programme will be ready. Now it’s looking like we’ll get everything done on Friday,” he said leaving the House of the Estates on Wednesday.

ANTTI RINNE , the chairperson of the Social Democrats, has expressed his confidence that the government programme can be finalised during the course of Friday.

Rinne reiterated that the chairpersons have found common ground on all tax-related issues, but refrained from shedding light on any of the details until the government programme is ready for publication.

Officials at the Ministry of Finance reviewed the draft programme during the course of Thursday, according to YLE.

Even if the five chairpersons found an agreement on the programme, it would not guarantee that a government will be formed, because the programme has to also be approved by the governing bodies of the parties involved in the negotiations. The Centre and Left Alliance, in particular, remain a concern, the former having tabled 10 and the latter seven threshold conditions for coalition participation.

Some titbits from the negotiations have trickled to the media.

The government, for example, is reportedly planning on making permanent spending increases of 1.2 billion euros, raising taxes to generate 700 million euros in revenue and divesting state-owned assets to finance its decisions.

Rinne has additionally confirmed that the government intends to make no spending cuts and overhaul the business subsidy system in Finland.

The five parties have also agreed that the long-discussed reform of social and health care services should be based on 18 self-governing counties and that sizeable investments should be made in developing the transport infrastructure.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi