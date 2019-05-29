Suomenmaa on Tuesday reported that Antti Lindtman, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group, has confirmed that the next government intends to introduce permanent spending increases of 1.2 billion euros, as reported earlier by Helsingin Sanomat.

POLICY-MAKERS closely involved with the coalition formation negotiations have confirmed the rills of information about economic policy decisions that trickled in on Tuesday.

“We’ll use it as a framework to see what it means for different sectors,” he commented to the official mouthpiece of the Centre Party.

Lindtman, however, declined to comment on reports that the government is also planning on generating revenues of up to three billion euros by divesting state-owned assets.

Both Lindtman and Antti Kaikkonen, the chairperson of the Centre Parliamentary Group, also stated to the newspaper that the coalition formation negotiations have advanced considerably in recent days.

Also Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Party, has confirmed the scope of permanent spending increases, according to Verkkouutiset. Rinne told the online news outlet that the government intends to cover the increases by introducing a number of measures to promote employment.

“No additional debt will be run up under normal economic circumstances,” he said, defining an annual growth rate of around two per cent as normal circumstances.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

