Pöysti on Monday stated that Niinistö used inappropriate language to criticise two constitutional law experts in his blog in late February, but added that there is no reason to suspect him of an offence that a cabinet member could be charged with.

MINISTER OF DEFENCE Jussi Niinistö (BR) has been reprimanded for inappropriate use of language by Tuomas Pöysti, the Chancellor of Justice.

No pre-trial investigation will therefore be launched into the remarks of Niinistö.

Niinistö in February called Juha Lavapuro, a professor of public law at the University of Turku, and Martin Scheinin, a professor of international law and human rights at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, “Talibanis of constitutional law” and questioned their motives and political backgrounds.

Lavapuro and Scheinin had expressed their concerns about the constitutional compliance of a bill for new civilian and military intelligence laws.

The Chancellor of Justice on Monday said the expressions used to refer to the two professors were inappropriate, personal and needlessly harsh. Cabinet members, he underlined, must remain dignified and reasonable also when voicing what they believe is warranted criticism.

“It is the responsibility of ministers to refrain from using inappropriate language in connection with their official duties. Ministers have the right to freedom of speech, but on the other hand they must take into consideration that also others have the right and an opportunity to participate in public debate,” wrote Pöysti.

He also pointed out that criticism that is directed at the activities of others in certain areas of public activity and that does not clearly exceed the limits of acceptability does not meet the elements of defamation.

The Finnish criminal code states that even pointed and derogatory criticism may be accepted if as it is directed at the activities of an individual rather than the individual themselves.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi