Rinne on Thursday announced the long-discussed reform will be based on 18 self-governing counties and, primarily, on public service providers.

THE GOVERNMENT-ELECT of Antti Rinne (SDP) will pursue a social and health care reform that is not too dissimilar from the proposal abandoned by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

“The market-based model has been taken out of the equation,” summarised Pekka Haavisto, the chairperson of the Green League. “The solution guarantees that these problems will be tackled with a public sector-first approach. The third sector and private sector can be used to some extent, but to what will be up to the self-governing regions.”

Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, similarly expressed her satisfaction with the solution and, especially, with the decision to abandon the freedom of choice pursued for the last four years by the National Coalition.

“The most noteworthy change from the system that was prepared over the last electoral term is that this agreement doesn’t have a single element that would force privatisations,” she stated.

The Office of the Prime Minister published further details of the tentative agreement reached by the five chairpersons later yesterday, revealing that the 18 counties will initially take on the responsibility for organising rescue and emergency care services. Their decision-making bodies, it added, will consist of directly elected councillors.

“A parliamentary committee will conduct the preparatory work on the right of counties to collect taxes and the dissolution of the multi-channel funding system by the end of 2020,” it stated.

Rinne on Thursday revealed that the five parties have agreed to conduct a separate assessment by year-end to determine whether also municipalities should be offered the opportunity to produce social and health care services. The objective of the assessment is effectively to determine whether a special arrangement should be devised for Greater Helsinki, Pirkanmaa and Uusimaa.

Helsingin Sanomat was the first new outlet to write about the agreement reached by the five party leaders on Thursday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi