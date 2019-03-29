“We must make the choice that’s best for developing our military performance,” he stated on Wednesday.

THE FINNISH AIR FORCE must select the supplier of its new fighter jet fleet based primarily on performance, not environmental considerations, underlines Ilkka Kanerva (NCP), the chairperson of the Parliament’s Defence Committee.

Pekka Haavisto, the chairperson of the Green League, on Tuesday floated the idea of considering excluding supplier candidates if they do not adhere to the Paris Agreement. “Would it be right to acquire fighter jets from a country like that? I think that’s worth thinking about,” he pondered in an interview with Kauppalehti, Talouselämä and Uusi Suomi.

Kanerva rejected the idea as potentially detrimental for both the procurement process and the defence needs of Finland. The approach, he explained, could create unnecessary tensions in bilateral relations and thereby undermine the cost-efficiency of the procurement process.

“The less politicised the procurement process, the better,” he stated.

“You mustn’t use political arguments to favour one option over others that doesn’t satisfy the criteria imposed by Finnish defence. If we did that, we’d be making a big mistake.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi