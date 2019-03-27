EU member states will therefore transition from winter to summer time for the last time on the last Sunday of March 2021 and, if they decide to adopt winter time on a permanent basis, from summer to winter time on the last Sunday of October 2021.

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT on Tuesday voted 410 to 192 in favour of a proposal to end the obligatory biannual changing of the clocks across the European Union as of 2021.

The member states will now embark on a process to co-ordinate their time zone choices in order to prevent a patchwork of time zones within the European Union.

“The ball is now in the court of the member states. They will have one year to decide which time to adopt and whether there will also be movement from one time zone to another. This will require some high-skilled co-ordination,” commented Heidi Hautala (Greens), a Member of the European Parliament.

Finland, along with the rest of the European Union, will spring forward to daylight savings time on Sunday, 31 March 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi