Rinne told YLE earlier this month that the tax would be targeted at products such as meat and have an impact on consumer prices.

ANTTI RINNE , the chairperson of the Social Democratic Party, appears to have painted a target on his back with his recent comments about using taxation to steer consumption in a more climate-friendly direction.

The Social Democratic Party has underscored that it is not proposing that a tax be levied specifically on meat but that the value-added tax scheme be supplemented with a component based on the emissions created by different products and services.

“The sustainable development value-added tax means that taxes favour low-emission foods, products and services,” Lauri Finér, a tax policy advisor for the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group, explained to Uusi Suomi on 19 March.

Rinne on Saturday specified that the intention is not to raise the value-added tax on products such as meat or milk, but to lower it on vegetables.

“We should acknowledge for the sake of our children’s future that meat production causes substantial climate emissions also in Finland. We have to find ways to reduce them. I think we’ll have to think about how to reduce the burden on waterways, on the one hand, and climate, on the other, together with producers,” he commented to STT on Saturday.

Timo Heinonen (NCP) voiced his reservations about the proposal by arguing that domestic food producers are already between a rock and a hard place.

“I don’t even dare to think about what would happen to domestic milk production, and beef, broiler and pork production, if such a punitive tax was adopted. Meat and milk products would also become a treat for few people, as many wouldn’t have enough money to buy these basic food products as the flat tax creeps up,” he wrote in his blog.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has viewed that the tax increases would be unfair for Finns.

“The Centre will approve of no new taxes that raise the total food costs of low-income earners and families with children,” he said. “Rinne and SDP have justified the tax increases by arguing it would mitigate climate change. The Centre, on the other hand, views that the climate can’t be saved by making the daily lives of low-income earners and families with children needlessly difficult.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi