Trade unions have expressed their firm opposition to the idea, as it would strip unionised shop stewards of their exclusive right to represent employees in bargaining negotiations.

THE NATIONAL COALITION is not intent on budging on its objective of increase local bargaining by expanding the role of non-unionised workplace representatives in spite of the looming parliamentary elections.

“When trust is intact, the employer and employee are on the same side. We must expand local bargaining and make it possible to agree on issues also under the leadership of non-unionised workplace representatives. Workplace representatives must have access to support and expertise related to local bargaining,” outlines the National Coalition.

The party unveiled its entrepreneurship-related goals on Thursday, 21 March.

Kalle Jokinen, the chairperson of the National Coalition Parliamentary Group, argued that such demands are warranted given that many business owners do not recognise the division between employers and employees portrayed in public at their own workplace.

“The spirit of being in the same boat is strong in the businesses,” he stated with Eero Lehti (NCP).

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has been a vocal advocate of extending local bargaining to non-unionised workplaces because most of its member companies are non-unionised. Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, viewed in the second half of last year that the idea could be key to making progress in gridlocked bargaining talks.

Arto Satonen (NCP) has estimated that trade unions are opposed to the idea out of fear that it could undermine their powers.

“It would be good to see the forest from the trees. Membership in the [General Unemployment Fund] YTK is growing constantly. Young people especially are choosing to join a private unemployment fund instead of a trade union. The people have already voted with their feet,” he wrote in his response to trade unions last October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi