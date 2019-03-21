The newspaper reported yesterday that popular support for the opposition party crept up by 0.4 percentage points to 14.0 per cent, whereas that for the ruling party dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 14.3 per cent between February and March.

THE GREEN LEAGUE has moved to within touching distance of the Centre Party, indicates an opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

“What a wild situation! The Greens are within 0.3 [percentage points] of the third-largest party’s spot,” tweeted Ozan Yanar (Greens), a first-term Member of Parliament from Helsinki.

Olli-Poika Parviainen (Greens), a first-term Member of Parliament from Pirkanmaa, viewed that the opposition party is now well-positioned to continue its work on the campaign trail. “An election victory is becoming a reality one vote at a time. Everyone is needed,” he commented on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Social Democratic Party has consolidated its position as the frontrunner heading into next month’s elections, with popular support for the party creeping up by 0.2 percentage points to 21.0 per cent between February and March, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The National Coalition contrastively saw its popularity decrease by 0.5 percentage points to 18.1 per cent.

The Finns Party saw its recent resurgence come to an end, with voter support for the populist party decreasing by 0.3 percentage points to 11.1 per cent.

The Left Alliance, Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats all saw their popularity increase marginally, the first by 0.2 percentage points to 8.9 per cent, the second by 0.1 percentage points to 4.4 per cent and the third by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2 per cent.

Also the Blue Reform registered a rise of 0.2 percentage points in popular support but continues polling well behind the other parties, at 1.2 per cent.

A total of 2,490 people were interviewed for the opinion poll between 18 February and 15 March by Kantar TNS.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi