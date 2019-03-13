“With the parliamentary elections so close and the time to form a political government so limited, the parliamentary groups confirmed the situation that the current government will continue as a caretaker government,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

ANTTI KAIKKONEN , the chairperson of the Centre Parliamentary Group, has revealed that parliamentary parties have agreed on how to move forward following the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) on Friday, 8 March.

Kaikkonen added that the conclusion was approved by all parliamentary groups except for the Seven Star Movement.

Paavo Väyrynen, the only member of the Seven Star Movement, on Tuesday contrastively stated that the parliamentary groups should have pleaded with the government to withdraw its resignation request. The situation, he argued, is problematic because also a caretaker government should enjoy the confidence of the Parliament.

“This means that […] the groups that have been in the opposition, against the government, will find themselves responsible […] for the policies of the caretaker government,” said Väyrynen.

The Finnish parliamentary elections will be held on 14 April.

Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti recently announced his determination about the responsibilities of the caretaker government, saying it can continue to issue government decrees and make administrative decisions that entail no significant considerations about their social appropriateness.

“The established view, on the other hand, is that a caretaker government cannot make decisions about appointing high-ranking government officials. The limits of the powers of a caretaker government must be considered separately at the ministry conducting the preparatory work in question,” he outlined.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi