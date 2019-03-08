The public broadcasting company revealed that the popularity of the ruling party as fallen by over one percentage point to 16.2 per cent, its lowest level thus far in the roughly three-year tenure of chairperson Petteri Orpo (NCP).

POPULAR SUPPORT for the National Coalition has continued its slide in a poll published on Thursday by YLE.

Support for the Social Democrats contrastively increased by over one percentage point to 21.3 per cent, stretching the gap between the two most supported parties to over five percentage points.

The opposition party is projected to win 21.3 per cent of the vote also by Alma Media. The poll commissioned by the media company found that 18.1 per cent of the public would cast their vote for the National Coalition.

The Finns Party made the biggest gains of in both polls, climbing by 1.3 percentage points to 13.3 per cent, according to YLE, and to 11.2 per cent, according to Alma Media. With the Green League dropping by 0.9 percentage points to 13.7 per cent in the poll commissioned by YLE, the two opposition parties find themselves in a close race to become the fourth largest party in the Parliament.

The Centre was another party to continue its slide in the poll by the public broadcasting company, which found that 14.1 per cent of the public would cast their vote for the party if the parliamentary elections were held today. The figure represents a drop of 1.5 percentage points from the previous poll and a new low for the party since November 2011.

Tuomo Turja, the managing director at Taloustutkimus, said the Centre is haemorrhaging supporters in all directions – “to the Greens, the Finns Party, the National Coalition and the Social Democrats”.

“Swing voters are now the challenge for the Centre,” he commented to YLE.

The Finns Party and Green League, meanwhile, have been the main beneficiaries of the slide of the National Coalition, added Turja.

YLE on Thursday also reported that popular support for the Left Alliance rose by 0.3 percentage points to 8.9 per cent, that for the Swedish People’s Party by 0.7 percentage points to 4.7 per cent and that for the Blue Reform by 0.4 percentage points to 1.8 per cent. The Christian Democrats, by contrast, registered a drop of 0.1 percentage points in support to 3.5 per cent.

Taloustutkimus interviewed a total of 2,905 people for the poll between 6 February and 5 March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi