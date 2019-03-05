The Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee is currently drafting its statement on the long-discussed reform bill for presentation to the Finnish Parliament.

JAN VAPAAVUORI (NCP), the Mayor of Helsinki, has reiterated his strong disapproval of the social, health care and regional government reform championed by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

“We’re witnessing a remorseless process where the coalition is trying to force a proposal that continues to be in violation of the constitution through the Social Affairs and Health Committee,” Vapaavuori stated on Twitter on Monday.

“All sorts of things are constantly going on in the Parliament. The demand for skilled investigative journalists is high these days,” he added.

The twists and turns in the reform process have stirred up considerable public debate in recent weeks. Hannakaisa Heikkinen (Centre), a deputy chairperson of the Social Affairs and Health Committee, was on Friday reprimanded by Speaker of the Parliament Paula Risikko (NCP) for holding a vote to discontinue expert hearings during the 12-minute absence of chairperson Krista Kiuru (SDP).

“The common practice is that deputy chairperson doesn’t put issues up to a vote,” Risikko commented to Demokraatti on Saturday.

Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (Greens), a member of the Social Affairs and Health Committee, has reminded that the reprimand has no impact whatsoever on the outcome of the vote. “No experts will be heard regarding the response of the government,” she tweeted on Sunday.

The Social Affairs and Health Committee convened for two extraordinary sessions on Monday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi