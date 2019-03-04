“What comes around goes around. I can promise you that the opposition has the possibility to thwart the social, health care and regional government reform – by talking about the bills until after the elections, if it comes to that,” he writes in his blog .

THE LONG-DISCUSSED social, health care and regional government reform has been an exceptionally ugly political play, says Paavo Arhinmäki, an ex-chairperson of the Left Alliance.

Arhinmäki on Saturday reminded that the historically massive reform is being pushed through with the help of the slimmest of majority in the Finnish Parliament by Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

“One vote one way or the other can decide the vote. Or someone being too sick to show up for the vote. The situation overall is sick. Now Prime Minister Sipilä finally has an opportunity to demonstrate the qualities of a statesman and blow the whistle. But does Sipilä have what it takes to be a statesman?” said Arhinmäki.

The Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee has announced it will convene for two extraordinary sessions today, after spending last week wrangling over whether or not it has to hold yet another round of expert hearings regarding the long-discussed reform.

