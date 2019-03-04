The European Commissioner for Competition, he added, has recommended “strongly” that the reform not be submitted for consideration.

PRIME MINISTER Juha Sipilä (Centre) on Sunday reiterated that the government will submit a so-called notification for legal certainty regarding the social, health care and regional government reform to the European Commission.

“Meanwhile, the commission recommends in its country report for Finland that we should finally push the social, health care and regional government reform over the finish line,” he stated during his regular interview on YLE Radio Suomi on Sunday.

Sipilä explained that the government should have issued a notification only if it suspected that the massive and long-discussed reform contains characteristics of state aid prohibited under the rules of the European Union.

“A notification shouldn’t be made in circumstances where there are no [such characteristics], and we don’t think there are any here. The commission has stated throughout the process that it doesn’t want that this is presented to its consideration, [that] this is an issue of national decision-making,” he stated.

“The government is now making a notification for legal certainty, which is one form of notification, to the commission even though it doesn’t want us to.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi