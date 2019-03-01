The Parliament confirmed its earlier decision to reject the legislative revisions forwarded in the initiative on Wednesday.

THE FINNISH PARLIAMENT has delivered the final nail in the coffin for the second most popular citizens’ initiative to date: the initiative to abolish the activation model for unemployment security.

Almost 141,000 Finns had expressed their support for the initiative that demanded that the activation model, which imposes a set of activity criteria on unemployment benefit recipients, be abolished without delay.

The sponsors of the initiative argued that the ability to satisfy the criteria by finding employment is not dependent on the actions of job seekers but on those of employers, concluding that it is therefore unreasonable to slash unemployment benefits for job seekers who fail to satisfy the criteria.

The Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee recommended earlier that the initiative be rejected, reminding that the problems identified in the much-criticised model either have been or will be addressed and that the impacts of the model are still being investigated.

The committee also attached no comments to its statement that would have allowed it to pursue the objectives of the initiative in other ways.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi