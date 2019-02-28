Rinne, who is to resume his responsibilities at the helm of the opposition party after an extended sick leave on Friday, told Iltalehti on Wednesday that neither the Centre nor the National Coalition has convinced him to consider it as a coalition partner.

A FEW MEMBERS of the National Coalition have expressed their dismay with the remarks of Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Party.

“Given the track record this government has when it comes to equality development, I wouldn’t bring either of these parties into the government,” he declared.

The Centre and National Coalition, he also suggested, are stuck in outdated thought patterns that make them incapable of grasping the concept of sustainable development.

His statement provoked a response from Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (NCP), the Minister of Education, and Harri Jaskari (NCP).

“Where is the will and capability to co-operate?” asked Grahn-Laasonen. “Politics would naturally be easy if you could only co-operate with people who agree with you on everything. Various opinions are part of democracy.”

“Rinne is already distributing seats in the government, even though we haven’t had the elections yet. The people will decide, not Rinne,” she added.

Jaskari speculated that the statement was a deliberate attempt to stir up animosity between the three parties leading the polls: the Social Democrats, National Coalition and the Centre.

The Social Democrats, he responded, has made a number of incoherent statements on logging levels and proposed to prohibit internal-combustion engines. “Mostly bans and orders,” summarised Jaskari. “The National Coalition is a believer in incentives and has proposed, for example, that a sizeable tax incentive be adopted for zero-emission company cars.”

Rinne on Wednesday also revealed to Iltalehti that his preferred of coalition partners would be the Green League and Left Alliance.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi