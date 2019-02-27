The decision is believed to be a response to concerns that, by having private companies compete against non-bankruptable public enterprises in the social and health care sector, the reform could violate the state aid rules in the European Union.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has agreed to submit a notification of “key parts” of the social, health care and regional government reform to the European Commission.

The government assured today that the notification procedure will neither become an obstacle to approving the bills nor change the timetable for implementing the laws, adding the procedure is a continuation of its earlier, informal communication with the European Commission.

Juha Rautio, a professor of law at the University of Turku, told Uusi Suomi last Friday that a notification of the long-discussed reform bills must be issued following the determination of the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee. The notification procedure, he added, entails a three-month standstill period, during which the country will not be able to adopt the bills in question.

“The notification obligation is a so-called standstill obligation. The laws can’t be adopted until the notification procedure has been completed,” he reminded.

Päivi Nerg, the government official in charge of the massive reform, disagrees.

Nerg stated to Uusi Suomi on Wednesday the notification is a so-called notification for legal certainty, which does not entail the standstill obligation.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi