“There’s so much overlap when it comes to key parts of the reform that I doubt it’ll be possible to separate key parts from each other under this timetable,” he stated in Helsinki on Tuesday.

MINISTER OF FINANCE Petteri Orpo (NCP) views that the bills to establish counties and increase patients’ freedom to choose their social and health care provider are two inseparable parts of the long-discussed social, health care and regional government reform.

He also reiterated his earlier analogy that the freedom of choice and regional government reform are like inseparable Siamese twins, but did leave the door open for the possibility of postponing some other components of the massive reform.

“It may be possible to leave undone some parts of the legislation that aren’t at the core of the social, health care and regional government reform,” said Orpo.

Orpo on Tuesday also pleaded with his fellow lawmakers to wait for a statement on the reform bills from the Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee. “We’ll have to stay put for a while and see if there’s a path that addresses the observations made by the Constitutional Law Committee,” he said.

The National Coalition, he added, remains committed to supporting the government’s bills in the Parliament.

Some representatives of the ruling, three-party coalition, however, have expressed their doubts about the bill to increase patients’ freedom of bill, with the most most recent representative to withdraw his support from the bill being Vesa-Matti Saarakkala (BR).

Saarakkala on Monday warned that insisting on the inclusion of the freedom of choice bill will thwart the entire reform.

“As long as the freedom of choice model is part of the social and health care reform, I doubt we’ll be able to ensure the reform is in compliance with the constitution and carry it out – be it during this electoral term or the next one,” he wrote in a blog on Puheenvuoro on Monday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi