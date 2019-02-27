The Parliament in October approved unanimously a proposal that the fund retain its independence and direct its funds to housing-related projects.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has come under criticism for proposing in its supplementary budget draft that 73 million euros be transferred from the Housing Fund of Finland (VAR) to Suomen Rata, a special-purpose company established recently to develop the railway infrastructure in Finland.

“This supplementary budget proposal contains a major shocker,” Antti Lindtman, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group, stated in the Finnish Parliament on Tuesday. “The major shocker is that the government is dipping into the pockets of low and middle-income people and makes one last trip to pillage over 70 million euros from the Housing Fund of Finland, contradicting what has been decided by the Parliament.”

“We’re talking about money contributed by low and middle-income tenants. What’s going on, Minister [of Finance] Petteri Orpo (NCP)?” asked Lindtman.

His interpretation was rejected as “inexplicable” by Orpo.

Orpo argued that setting aside funding for the development of the railway infrastructure would not inhibit but rather support the effort to promote the production of reasonably priced residential units.

“All of us here have a common desire to promote rail transport and combat climate change,” he said. “You know what? When we increase the amount of land that’s suitable for housing production, we can expand employment areas. This is a perfectly simple equation.”

“We’re talking about the comprehensive planning of land use, housing and transport,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi