“We’ve talked about [the procedure] definitely for at least a couple of years. The government has consistently ignored the issue. That isn’t something you should do,” she stated to YLE on Saturday.

ANNA-MAJA HENRIKSSON (SFP), a member of the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee, says the government may have forgone the so-called notification procedure for the bill to increase patients’ freedom of choice over their social and health care provider out of fear that the bill would be rejected by the European Commission.

“The government has been concerned it’d take away time from the reform so that the reform can’t be carried out during this electoral term,” she added. “Another explanation could be – and I hope this isn’t the case – that it was concerned it’d get the wrong response – that they’d say this won’t do. That’s when the entire freedom of choice system would have to be re-thought.”

The notification procedure obliges member states to issue an advance notification of regulatory bills to the European Commission. The commission and other member states will then have three months to examine and, if necessary, respond to the bill.

In Finland, the concern has been that having private companies compete against public institutions, which cannot go bankrupt, in the social and health care sector could constitute a violation of state aid rules in the European Union.

Henriksson on Saturday reminded that the Supreme Administrative Court has recommended repeatedly that a notification about the freedom of choice bill be issued, warning that as long as the notification procedure has not been completed the entire social, health care and regional government reform will be on an unstable judicial basis.

The Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee on Friday delivered its statement on the reform bills, stating effectively that the government has two choices: issue a notification to reduce the judicial uncertainty or agree to implement the most consequential aspects of the bill only upon an approval from the European Commission.

Henriksson also expressed her doubt that the long-discussed reform will be put up to a vote before the looming parliamentary elections.

“We’re running out of time. My guess is that there won’t be enough time to hold a vote in the Parliament. We’ve got three weeks. It’s an almost impossible task for the Social Affairs and Health Committee,” she told YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi