“Fidesz has gone too far. It’s time we begin an evaluation of its membership in EPP,” he tweeted on Friday.

MINISTER OF FINANCE Petteri Orpo (NCP) is demanding that Fidesz, the populist national-conservative party headed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, be kicked out of the European People’s Party (EPP).

The Hungarian government sparked controversy last week by launching a taxpayer-financed anti-immigrant media campaign against George Soros, a Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist, and Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission. Brussels, the campaign stated, is plotting to introduce migration policies that are a threat to the security of Hungary.

The campaign added to an already lengthy list of issues that have raised concerns within the EPP, the largest political group in the European Parliament.

Aura Salla (NCP), a candidate in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, also expressed her dismay with the campaign. Hungary, she highlighted, is to receive nearly 22 billion euros from the EU Cohesion Fund between 2014 and 2020.

“They’re violating common values as a thank-you to the EU,” she said. “The funding must be stopped.”

The dubious media campaign came under criticism also elsewhere in Europe: Sweden’s Moderate Party, for example, is also demanding that the national-conservative party be expelled from the EPP, according to Politico.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi