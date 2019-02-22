“Because she is a cabinet minister in Finland, her nomination to the board will be proposed in the general meeting on 26 March, but she will not take an active role on the board until 1 June,” Frank Hojem, the head of media relations at SEB, told Kauppalehti and Uusi Suomi on Thursday.

ANNE BERNER (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, will not take her seat on the board of directors at SEB until 1 June 2019, according to the Stockholm, Sweden-headquartered financial group.

“We want there to be no confusion between these two roles because of her, because of us and because of the Finnish government.”

News that Berner is to be appointed to the board of directors has received widespread media attention because the constitution stipulates that cabinet members cannot hold an administrative role in a bank of financial institution during their term in office.

Tuomas Pöysti, the Finnish Chancellor of Justice, estimated initially that Berner can accept the position as she had told him that her first meeting as a member of the board would not take place until 29 April – crucially over two weeks after the parliamentary elections held in Finland on 14 April.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government is to serve as an acting government after the parliamentary elections until a new government has been formed.

Pöysti viewed that Berner would be able to serve simultaneously as a member of the acting government and the board of directors at SEB. Uusi Suomi, however, reported that the new board of directors will convene already on 26 March, prompting him to state that he will re-consider his assessment.

The postponement resolves this problem.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Anne Berner to our board of directors. She offers unique expertise about Finland given her business background and role in the Finnish government,” said Hojem. “We want to grow our presence in Finland. We’re a Nordic corporate and investment bank. The Finnish perspective is very important to us.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi