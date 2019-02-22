The newspaper revealed yesterday that voter support for the populist, right-wing opposition party climbed to 11.4 per cent between January and February, representing an up-tick of 1.7 percentage points from the previous poll.

THE FINNS PARTY has continued its resurgence with the parliamentary elections edging closer, indicates a poll published on Thursday by Helsingin Sanomat .

Popular support for the ruling, three-party coalition government has contrastively slumped to its lowest level – 34.3 per cent – since the government took office in the first half of 2015. The Centre Party and National Coalition both recorded a drop of 0.9 percentage points in support between January and February, the first dropping to 14.7 per cent and the latter to 18.6 per cent.

The Centre consequently has only a slender, 1.1 percentage point-lead over the Green League, which is polling at 13.6 per cent after registering an increase of 0.7 percentage points in popular support.

The Social Democratic Party remains the most well supported party in the country with an approval rating of 20.8 per cent.

The Left Alliance, meanwhile, continued its slide, dropping from 9.4 to 8.7 per cent. The Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democratic Party stood still at 4.3 per cent and 4.0 per cent respectively, while the Blue Reform saw its popularity dwindle by 0.1 percentage points. The third and smallest ruling party is projected to win only one per cent of votes cast in the parliamentary elections.

A total of 2,688 people were interviewed for the poll between 14 January and 14 February by Kantar TNS. The respondents were asked to tell which party would receive their vote if the parliamentary elections were held today.

The parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday, 14 April 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi