“Anne Berner is a consultant-politician. Berner makes a visit to politics. Others will have to clean up after her,” stated Paavo Arhinmäki, an ex-chairperson of the Left Alliance.

ANNE BERNER (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has come under criticism after announcing she will leave politics to become a member of the board of directors at SEB, a financial group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

“There have been vocal calls to bring people from the world of business to politics. We have now tried Sipilä and Berner. Maybe it is not business executives we need but people whose passion it is to take care of the everyday life of ordinary people?” he continued.

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (NCP), the Minister of Education, commented on the issue in an interview on YLE TV1 on Wednesday. She was asked especially whether the government will have to make another ministerial appointment, with Berner set to be elected to the board of directors at SEB on 26 March.

“Berner has stated previously that her candidacy in the next elections is certainly not set in stone. Prime Minister [Juha] Sipilä (Centre) will surely consider how to proceed,” said Grahn-Laasonen.

Grahn-Laasonen was unable to tell whether anyone may have known about the decision in advance.

Berner stated repeatedly during her tenure in the government that she intends to only stay in politics for one electoral term. She reiterated her intention in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in July 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi