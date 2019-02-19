“Instead of placing blame on the unemployed and undermining the position of employees, we must facilitate access to working life and promote security so that there is room for more, rather than fewer, people in working life,” the opposition party outlines in its programme for the next parliamentary elections.

FINLAND should take action to raise the national employment rate to a minimum of 75 per cent and create 100,000 new jobs by 2023, states the Green League.

The Green League reminded that a shortage of skilled workers has already begun to hinder the recruitment efforts of businesses. Investments in education and research, it added, are the best way to ensure employment and productivity will continue to increase in the coming decades.

The party also announced its willingness to increase employment-based immigration by, for example, abolishing the so-called labour availability consideration process, expediting the processing of employment permit applications and facilitating the recognition of qualifications acquired overseas.

Other issues that should be at the heart of policy making include protecting the environment, combating climate change, making the Finnish education system the best in the world, and preventing poverty and inequality.

“Many Finns believe there has been enough of the growing poverty and deprivation, deteriorating education, disregard towards the fight against climate change, erosion of biodiversity, and disregard towards elderly people and people in need of help,” said Pekka Haavisto, the chairperson of the Green League.

“We want to show that these elections are an opportunity to choose a new direction for Finland,” he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi