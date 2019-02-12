The committee convened for an eight-hour meeting at noon yesterday but failed to finalise its long-awaited statement on the reform bill.

THE PARLIAMENT’S Constitutional Law Committee will continue its deliberations on the social, health care and regional government reform bill at 9am on Tuesday, according to Iltalehti and Helsingin Sanomat .

The statement could prove decisive for whether the long-discussed, massive reform can be carried out before the end of the current electoral term, as the committee is to comment on whether further amendments are necessary to guarantee the constitutional compliance of the bill.

The Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee will also discuss the statement before the bill can be put up to a vote in the Finnish Parliament.

The Constitutional Law Committee did, however, clear one of the major hurdles in the process by agreeing to disburse 15 million euros in additional funding to amend the act on the autonomy of Åland Islands. The issue was problematic for the social, health care and regional government reform as the reform was deemed to undermine the autonomy of the region consisting of over 6,500 islands.

“We’ve now taken a big leap towards the care and regional government reform. It’ll cost us 15 million euros a year, but everything has its price,” said Matti Torvinen (BR).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi