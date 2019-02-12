Grahn-Laasonen on Monday said she will also launch preparatory work on a roadmap to boost enrolment to practical nursing programmes in the long term.

SANNI GRAHN-LAASONEN (NCP), the Minister of Education, has revealed she will take action to increase the number of students in practical nursing programmes and the amount of funding available to universities of applied sciences as early as this year.

“As a quick measure, we will add 500 student years to the upper-secondary education of practical nurses, with a particular emphasis on elderly services. This increase […] can be used by education institutions to take new students to practical nursing programmes or to provide conversion or further training to graduates,” she stated.

“We will add five million euros [in funding] to universities of applied sciences to increase the number of practical nurse students. These measures are a start. The roadmap will help us to devise measures to raise the number of students further.”

The Ministry of Education and Culture highlighted that the demand for skilled workers in elderly care is high particularly for practical nurses specialising in elderly care due to an uneven distribution of students between various fields of practical nursing.

“There are not enough practical nurses for elderly services, geriatrics and end-of-life care. The labour demand is growing in these fields,” it said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi