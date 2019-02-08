The opposition party declared that it wants to introduce a 300-euro universal basic income as soon as during the next electoral term in 2019–2023 and transition into a full, 600-euro tax-free basic income during the following four-year term in 2023–2027.

THE GREEN LEAGUE on Thursday announced it has updated its proposal for a universal basic income scheme.

“The Green League’s objective is a basic income that is complemented by a personal housing supplement, which replaces the existing housing allowance, and a genuinely last-resort income assistance, which would be granted to complement the basic income at the discretion of social services,” the party stated yesterday.

“We will move towards the objective step by step over the next two electoral terms.”

The Green League also expressed its support for a more comprehensive basic income trial with a minimum of 10,000 participants in various situations in life.

The next government, it viewed, will be tasked with merging the current basic social security benefits – the labour market subsidy and the basic, sickness and parental allowances – into a single basic social security benefit.

“In addition, the family leave reform must be carried out, student financial aid must be increased by 33 per cent and basic security for entrepreneurs must be improved,” listed Maria Ohisalo, a deputy chairperson of the Green League.

Also the Centre Party unveiled its basic income proposal on Thursday. Its proposal would similarly consolidate a number of social security benefits into a single basic benefit, which – contrary to the commonly accepted definition of basic income – would have to be applied for and could impose certain obligations on recipients.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi