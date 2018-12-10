The Finns Party has invited all opposition parties to support its interpellation to determine if the government has succeeded in its asylum policy, the integration of immigrants, maintaining social peace, and protecting children and citizens.

The Social Democratic Party has stated that it will not back an interpellation to be lodged against the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) by the Finns Party.

“Every Finns Party MP has personally approved the immigration policy of the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre). Do you intend to measure confidence in yourselves?” Antti Lindtman, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group, asked on Twitter.

“The Finns Party has zero credibility when it comes to submitting an interpellation on this topic. The Social Democrats won’t be participating,” he retorted.

Leena Meri, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, on Saturday stated in a press release that the inability of the government in asylum policy making has led to a situation where social peace is under a serious threat.

“Security is a core duty of the administration. If the administration cannot protect the daily lives of its citizens, it has to step aside,” she said.

The Finns Party called attention to both news that several men of foreign background have raped and sexually abused underage girls in Oulu, North Ostrobothnia, and the stabbings carried out by an unsuccessful asylum seeker in Turku in August 2017.

“People who have received a negative asylum decision cause social instability. They are a prime target for the recruiters of criminal organisations and extremist ideologies,” commented Meri.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi