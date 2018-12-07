The public broadcasting company says its latest opinion poll indicates that popular support for the opposition party has surged by 2.6 percentage points to 13.9 per cent after the party handed over its reins to Pekka Haavisto on 3 November.

The Green League has recorded a considerable up-tick in popularity after its recent leadership shuffle, reports YLE.

Also over 65-year-old voters have shifted their support for the Green League, highlights Tuomo Turja, a research director at Taloustutkimus.

“It’s a bit different to what we’re used to. This may be the Pekka Haavisto effect. I’m sure there are people in the older age groups who think he’s a suitable figurehead for the Greens,” he explained to YLE on Friday.

The Social Democratic Party remains the frontrunner in the run-up to the next parliamentary elections, even though popular support for the opposition party dipped by 1.2 percentage points to 21.5 per cent. The National Coalition recorded a comparable drop of 1.1 percentage points in popular support to 19.1 per cent.

Support for the Centre Party contrastively increased by 0.5 percentage points to 17.0 per cent, pushing the winner of the previous elections closer to both the Social Democrats and National Coalition.

The Finns Party saw its popularity plunge by 1.7 percentage points to 8.1 per cent, allowing the Left Alliance to re-claim its position as the fifth most supported party in the country despite a 0.7 percentage-point drop in popular support to 8.5 per cent.

The Christian Democrats and Swedish People’s Party similarly swapped places as the seventh and eighth most popular parties in Finland, with the former seeing its popularity creep up by 0.6 percentage points to 4.1 per cent and the latter seeing its popularity decrease by 0.3 percentage points to 4.0 per cent.

Taloustutkimus interviewed a total of 2,937 people for the poll between 12 November and 4 December.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi