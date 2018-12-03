The Green League has thus seen its popularity creep up for two consecutive months, from 12.3 to 12.9 per cent in September—October and from 12.9 to 13.6 per cent in October—November.

The Green League and the Finns Party have both witnessed an up-tick in popular support with no more than some four-and-a-half months to go until the next parliamentary elections, indicates the latest opinion poll commissioned by Alma Media.

The Finns Party, in turn, rebounded with an equal increase of 0.7 percentage points to 8.4 per cent after haemorrhaging support for two consecutive months in polls commissioned by the media company based in Helsinki. The opposition party is consequently polling no more than 0.9 percentage points behind the Left Alliance.

The poll also found that the differences between the three most supported parties have remained largely unchanged, with the Social Democrats polling at 21.4 per cent (-0.6pps), the National Coalition at 19.8 per cent (-0.1pps) and the Centre Party at 15.1 per cent (-0.1pps).

Tietoykkönen interviewed 1,505 people for the poll between 14 and 23 November. Over three-quarters (77.3%) of the people surveyed were able and willing to disclose which party they would vote for if the elections were held today.

The timing of the poll may have had an impact on both the resurgent popularity of the Green League and the hit taken by the Social Democrats, according to Alma Media.

The Green League had had a few weeks to bask in the media limelight following the appointment of its new chairperson, Pekka Haavisto. The Social Democrats, in turn, may have taken a step back after the government and trade unions settled their heated and long-running dispute over means to encourage hiring by small businesses.

The poll also delivered a bit of bad news for the Green League: only 23 per cent of people who would case their vote for the opposition party said they are entirely sure about their party of preference. The corresponding shares were noticeably higher for other parties – 47 per cent for the Social Democrats, 59 per cent for the Centre Party and 62 per cent for the National Coalition.

Uncertainty was common particularly among students and low-income people.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi